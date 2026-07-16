Popular OTT releases this week: July 17 to July 23

As another week of streaming arrives, OTT platforms are bringing a diverse mix of fresh titles across genres. From heartfelt romances and gripping dramas to true-crime documentaries, reality series and action-packed entertainers, this week's lineup has something for every kind of viewer. Here's a look at the new films and shows premiering across various OTT platforms.
Set in a wealthy California neighbourhood, this true-crime documentary follows the case of a young woman accused of planning revenge against her ex-boyfriend’s new wife. As the investigation unfolds, hidden secrets, lies and unexpected twists come to light, raising questions about who is telling the truth and what really happened. July 22. On Netflix.
Nick and Charlie’s relationship enters a new phase as university, distance and personal growth begin to reshape their lives. While they struggle to hold on to what they share, their close-knit group of friends also faces the challenges of love, identity and stepping into adulthood, testing bonds that once seemed unbreakable. July 17. On Netflix.
Blending documentary and drama, the film follows an Indian man who takes part in an unusual experiment that pushes him beyond his comfort zone. As he confronts long-held beliefs and everyday routines, the experience leads him on a journey of self-discovery, prompting him to rethink who he is and how he views the world. July 18. On JioHotstar.
After marrying against her family’s wishes, Swarna returns to her husband’s traditional village home hoping for a fresh start. However, when old enemies unexpectedly return, her carefully built life is thrown into danger, forcing her to face buried secrets and fight to protect the people she loves. Language: Telugu. July 17. On JioHotstar.
Brothers Jagger and Dawson Glowatsky work to grow their trailer salvage business into a major enterprise. The reality series follows their efforts to expand the company, take on ambitious projects and manage the demands of running a fast-growing family business while navigating the challenges that come with success. July 17. On Prime Video.
Set six months after the events of the first season, the story follows Staten Kirkland as he fights to rebuild Double K Ranch and protect his family’s future. Quinn O’Grady returns home after pursuing her dreams in New York, only to find herself caught between the life she envisioned and the relationships waiting for her. July 23. On Netflix.
The film follows American singer and actress Judy Garland’s career during the last year of her life. She arrives in London for a series of concerts to escape financial ruin and regain custody of her children. The film intercuts her ongoing battles with addiction and fame with flashbacks to her traumatic youth as a child star, culminating in a poignant, final performance. July 17. On BookMyShow Stream.
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