Popular OTT releases this week: July 10 to July 16

Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping documentary, an inspiring podcast, laugh-out-loud comedy, edge-of-the-seat action or a timeless romance, this week’s OTT slate has something for every kind of viewer. From real-life survival stories and Kerala’s enduring football culture to star-led dramas and fresh originals, here are seven titles arriving across streaming platforms that deserve a spot on your watchlist.
Globally renowned podcaster and former monk Jay Shetty navigates meaningful conversations with influential guests. Blending personal reflections with insights on relationships, purpose, mental wellbeing and self-growth — the podcast offers an intimate look at the stories and ideas that inspire millions around the world. July 13. On Netflix.
This gripping documentary revisits the 2012 luxury cruise ship disaster through never before-seen footage and emotional survivor accounts. It explores the chaos aboard the stricken vessel, the desperate fight for survival and the aftermath of one of the most infamous maritime tragedies in modern history, uncovering the human stories behind the catastrophe. July 10. On Netflix.
Lonnie Hawkins (Will Ferrell) is a washed-up golfing legend who refuses to accept that his best days are behind him. As age, family doubts and a rising young star stand in his way — he chases one final major title, determined to complete a career Grand Slam and script the greatest comeback in golfing history. July 16. On Netflix.
A young woman, Lucky Armstrong (Anya Taylor-Joy), who left her criminal past behind is forced back into a life of crime when a high-stakes heist goes disastrously wrong. Hunted by the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must outwit her pursuers while confronting the past she thought she had escaped. July 15. On Apple TV.
Set in Kerala, this documentary series uncovers the state’s deep-rooted passion for football. From village tournaments and devoted fan clubs to unforgettable World Cup celebrations, it follows the people and communities whose unwavering love for the game has shaped a rich and enduring football culture. Language: Malayalam. July 10. On JioHotstar.
Best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) believe they know everything about each other until Debbie discovers Judith is an international assassin. After a mission goes disastrously wrong, the pair are forced to flee across Europe — dodging criminals and law enforcement while uncovering a dangerous conspiracy. July 15. On Prime Video.
Set against the rugged Yorkshire moors, the story follows Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) — an orphan taken in by the Earnshaw family; and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose passionate bond defies social expectations. As love gives way to betrayal and revenge, their choices leave generations to bear the consequences of their tragic relationship. July 13. On JioHotstar
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