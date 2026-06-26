OTT releases this week: June 26 to July 2

Here's an exciting goldmine of amazing content releasing over this week. From kitchen drama to a thrilling mystery and laugh-out-loud comedies, here's our pick the must-watch shows and movies releasing this movies across various OTT platforms.
The kitchen heat hits an all-time high in The Bear's final season. Millie Bobby Brown is back in Enola Holmes 3 as the titular character to break down another mind-bending case. You also travel back to the '90s nostalgia with Elle a new prequel series to the popular Legally Blonde film series. As for content in other languages, there's Lingam, a gripping Tamil thriller and Lock Upp a new Hindi captive reality show is all set to debut with an interesting prison-themed premise.
The third film in this series will begin with Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) preparing to marry Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). But, fate seems to have different plans for her as she learns that her elder brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) is kidnapped! Aided by her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) and Sherlock’s confidant John Watson (Himesh Patel), Enola must outsmart a new foe and unravel the conspiracy around his disappearance. July 1. On Netflix.
15 celebrity 'inmates' will be locked up together in a prison-themedComedy: Little Brother environment for weeks in this reality TV series hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who will double down with their role of ‘jailers.’ Under their watchful eye, personalities like Ram Kapoor and will be tested for their endurance as they carry out daily tasks, prompting various shifting alliances. Language: Hindi. June 27. On Netflix.
Rudd (John Cena) is a successful real estate agent who has his life planned and executed to the T. However, his estranged brother Marcus’ (Eric André) return to his life upends all the order in his life! Marcus’ arrival stress-tests Rudd in different situations, while also testing his relationships with his wife, Deirdre (Michelle Monaghan). Now streaming. On Netflix.
The ’90s return in this Legally Blonde prequel show that follows the story of a 16-year-old Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree), played by Reese Witherspoon in the film series. This show witnesses Elle navigating her high school life with tricky friendships, varied fashionable choices and major first loves until she finally transitions into the fascinating legal powerhouse we came to know her as. July 1. On Prime Video.
It is a do-or-die situation at The Bear restaurant as we follow Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) now helming the kitchen after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) steps back from it because of mental health issues. Severe financial hurdles resulting in a prospective sale of the business and the property threaten the permanent closure of this diner. To make things worse, a devastating storm hits Chicago. Their only chance at bouncing back is to earn a Michelin star. Can the crew pull it off in the final season of the show? Now streaming. On JioHotstar.
Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao aka Subbu’s (Sundeep Kishan) efforts to escape his strict father results in him taking up a temporary teaching position in a conservative village, Maakipur. Upon learning that he’s been appointed as a sex education officer, Subbu encounters a range of chaotic and awkward scenarios in the traditional environment. Language: Telugu. July 2. On Netflix.
A local kabbadi hero is framed for a murder he didn’t commit. With his dreams of becoming a police officer now washed away and no legal recourse available in sight, he is pushed to dangerous lengths in the underworld, a realm he never intended to be a part of. Language Tamil. Now streaming. On JioHotstar.
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