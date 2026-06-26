OTT releases this week: June 26 to July 2

Here's an exciting goldmine of amazing content releasing over this week. From kitchen drama to a thrilling mystery and laugh-out-loud comedies, here's our pick the must-watch shows and movies releasing this movies across various OTT platforms.

The kitchen heat hits an all-time high in The Bear's final season. Millie Bobby Brown is back in Enola Holmes 3 as the titular character to break down another mind-bending case. You also travel back to the '90s nostalgia with Elle a new prequel series to the popular Legally Blonde film series. As for content in other languages, there's Lingam, a gripping Tamil thriller and Lock Upp a new Hindi captive reality show is all set to debut with an interesting prison-themed premise.