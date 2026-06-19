OTT releases this week: June 19 to June 26

The month-end of June 2026 introduces some facsinating list of shows and movies that you must check out. Our picks for this week's watchlist features includes the must-watch OTT debut of Avatar: Fire And Ash the third film in the Avatar film series by James Cameron, where we see our favourite Na’vi characters interacting with a dangerous new clan called the Ash People. This must-watch status also extends to the fan-favourite and highly anticipated return of the House of the Dragon characters in the Game of Thrones prequel series' third season where the civil war within the Targaryens reaches devastating stages. For some off-beat viewers we suggest In the Hand of Dante, a fascniating cinnematic tale that parallels two lives across two different timelines and how they're connected. Furthermore, from interesting rom-coms like Voicemails for Isabelle to new seasons of popular shows like Gram Chikitsalay, there's a lot to explore this week!
Reeling from the grief of the loss of their eldest son, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are trying to find a path to move forward. Eventually the Na’vi encounter a new clan called the Ash People, who led by their matriarch Varang (Oona Chaplin), champion a fierce and aggressive approach of living. While Sully’s children navigate their own destinies, threats mount for the family as a resurrected colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) returns to hunt them. June 24. On JioHotstar.
Adapted from Nick Tosches’ 2002 novel of the same name, this film parallelly follows the lives of Dante Alighieri and Nick Tosches, an author — both played by Oscar Isaac. While Nick is dragged into the world of the mafia when a don hires him to verify and steal Dante’s original manuscript of Divine Comedy, the film also takes us back to discover Dante’s journey to penning his ultimate masterpiece. June 24. On Netflix.
Jill (Zoey Deutch), who is grieving the loss of her sister, Isabelle, regularly leaves voicemails that are often chaotic and confessional in nature, not realising that the number has been reassigned to a stranger, Wes (Nick Robinson). Listening to these voicemails that detail Jill’s daily life, Wes falls in love with her, eventually seeking her out. Now Streaming. On Netflix.
The civil war within the Targaryens hits a boiling point as the conflict between the two distinct factions — The Blacks, led by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and The Greens, championed by Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) — deepens. Picking up from the story arcs of many characters from the last season, the third season of this Game of Thrones prequel will highlight some of the most brutal battles from the books. June 22. On JioHotstar.
John Sugar (Colin Farrell), the suave private investigator, returns to take on a new missing-person case in Los Angeles. John’s search for the brother of a rising boxer leads to unmasking a citywide conspiracy with dire consequences. Fueled by his personal goals in addition to solving the other case, John treads into dangerous territories with help from new allies and old. Now Streaming. On Apple TV.
Samkutty (Basil Joseph), a spirited college student and his friends race against time to save their college festival, Arohan, that finally gets a revival after many years. When Thotta Kuttan (Tovino Thomas), the local goon, kidnaps the chief guests, comedian Vineeth Sreenivasan and music composer Shaan Rahman, a hilarious chase ensues to rescue the guests and revive their fest. Language: Malayalam. Now Streaming. On SonyLIV.
The idealistic young doctor, Dr Prabhat (Amol Parashar) continues his effort to revive the neglected and dysfunctional Primary Health Centre in the fictional village of Bhathkandi. With his challenges diversifying this season, including the shortage of medicines and his loyal clinic assistant, Gobind’s future relying in the hands of a corrupt officer, how much longer can Prabhat fight for what’s right? Language: Hindi. June 23. On Prime Video.