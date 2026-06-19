OTT releases this week: June 19 to June 26

The month-end of June 2026 introduces some facsinating list of shows and movies that you must check out. Our picks for this week's watchlist features includes the must-watch OTT debut of Avatar: Fire And Ash the third film in the Avatar film series by James Cameron, where we see our favourite Na’vi characters interacting with a dangerous new clan called the Ash People. This must-watch status also extends to the fan-favourite and highly anticipated return of the House of the Dragon characters in the Game of Thrones prequel series' third season where the civil war within the Targaryens reaches devastating stages. For some off-beat viewers we suggest In the Hand of Dante, a fascniating cinnematic tale that parallels two lives across two different timelines and how they're connected. Furthermore, from interesting rom-coms like Voicemails for Isabelle to new seasons of popular shows like Gram Chikitsalay, there's a lot to explore this week!