What to watch this week: Top OTT releases from June 12 to 18

Whether you're in the mood for gripping crime investigations, psychological horror, emotional mysteries, romance or live sporting action, this week's streaming line-up offers something for every viewer. From stories centred on disappearances and hidden secrets to supernatural terrors, complex relationships and a major FIFA World Cup clash, the latest releases promise plenty of drama, suspense and entertainment.
Thriller: Raakh
Two teenagers disappear without a trace, leaving their family devastated and a community shaken. As a determined investigator (played by Ali Fazal) takes charge of the case, the search intensifies across multiple leads. Each clue uncovers buried secrets, emotional scars and disturbing truths, revealing how ordinary lives can hide darkness and unexpected connections beneath. Language: Hindi. June 12. On Prime Video.
Mystery: The Arborist
A grieving arborist and her son take a job clearing trees on a remote estate owned by a mysterious recluse. As they work, disturbing hallucinations begin to affect the son and buried tragedies surface. As they stay longer, they discover the place hides a painful past connected to the land. June 12. On BookMyShow Stream.
Thriller: I Will Find You
David Burroughs (Sam Worthington) is serving a life sentence for the murder of his son. When evidence emerges suggesting the child may still be alive, David escapes prison and embarks on a dangerous search for the truth, uncovering shocking secrets that threaten everything he once knew. June 18. On Netflix.
Horror: The Demoness
A group of couples arrive at a remote island retreat meant to fix their relationships. But a powerful ancient demon begins testing them, feeding on their fears and desires. As the retreat turns into a nightmare, they are forced to survive deadly games while hidden truths and tensions come out. June 12. On BookMyShow Stream.
Crime: Dridam
Shane Nigam plays the role of a young police officer who begins his first posting in a quiet town. But the calm quickly breaks when a string of serious crimes erupts. As he investigates, he uncovers hidden corruption, shifting loyalties and unsettling truths that force him to confront both the case and his own understanding of justice. Language: Malayalam. June 12. On JioHotstar.
Romance: Your Fault: London
When Noah and Nick’s relationship faces fresh challenges — old wounds, family tensions and lingering doubts threaten to pull them apart. As they navigate love, trust and personal ambitions, both must decide whether their bond is strong enough to survive the obstacles standing in the way of their future together. June 17. On Prime Video.
Sports: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
Co-hosts Canada begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a Group B clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. While Canada will look to make the most of home advantage and secure a historic first World Cup win, Bosnia will be eager to mark their return to the tournament with a statement result. June 13, 12.30 am. On Zee5.
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