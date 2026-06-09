Netflix unveils the real canine star of its upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series

Netflix has certainly made it clear that the live action Scooby-Doo is set to create quite a buzz in its viewers with the release of its trailer on Monday. This unique trailer is truly a breakthrough for the multi-generational brand because it will feature a real Great Dane puppy as the legendary detective dog rather than using CGI.
The soon-to-be-launched show named Scooby-Doo: Origins will take up the plot line and move it to a much more sophisticated setting of an elite summer camp. The episode is focused on two childhood friends, namely Shaggy Rogers and Daphne Blake, spending their last summer vacation at the luxurious Camp Ruby-Spears. However, the summer becomes dark and complicated when the duo finds themselves with a mysterious puppy who might have witnessed a supernatural crime. With the goal of solving this riddle, the childhood friends join forces with a cool, intelligent Velma Dinkle and a handsome newcomer Fred Jones.
A stellar ensemble brings these beloved childhood favourites to life. Mckenna Grace stars as Daphne, whilst Abby Ryder Fortson steps into the nerdy shoes of Velma. Tanner Hagen plays Shaggy and Maxwell Jenkins portrays Fred. In an intriguing narrative departure, Shaggy is not the original owner of the puppy; instead, acclaimed actor Paul Walter Hauser joins the cast as the pet’s true guardian, with legendary voice artist Frank Welker returning to provide the puppy’s vocal tracks.
For connoisseurs of premium streaming entertainment, this series represents an ambitious evolution of a classic property. Behind the camera, showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are collaborating with high-profile executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman to elevate the project. Director Toby Haynes is set to helm the premiere episode, ensuring a cinematic aesthetic that aligns with elite television adaptations of nostalgic pop culture. Currently filming in Atlanta, the eight-episode mystery drama is scheduled to debut globally in 2027, promising an unmissable television event for discerning households worldwide.