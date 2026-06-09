Netflix unveils the real canine star of its upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series

Netflix has certainly made it clear that the live action Scooby-Doo is set to create quite a buzz in its viewers with the release of its trailer on Monday. This unique trailer is truly a breakthrough for the multi-generational brand because it will feature a real Great Dane puppy as the legendary detective dog rather than using CGI.

A dark mystery at Camp Ruby-Spears

The soon-to-be-launched show named Scooby-Doo: Origins will take up the plot line and move it to a much more sophisticated setting of an elite summer camp. The episode is focused on two childhood friends, namely Shaggy Rogers and Daphne Blake, spending their last summer vacation at the luxurious Camp Ruby-Spears. However, the summer becomes dark and complicated when the duo finds themselves with a mysterious puppy who might have witnessed a supernatural crime. With the goal of solving this riddle, the childhood friends join forces with a cool, intelligent Velma Dinkle and a handsome newcomer Fred Jones.