Johnny Sins to appear in Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent?

The show has gained popularity among the audience for its controversial statements, celebrity judges, guest comedian appearances and more. While the previous season saw the presence of guests like Raftaar, Badshah, Urfi Javed, Avika Gor, Ranveer Allahbadia, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Raghu Ram, and Rakhi Sawant, the audiences are always in for a surprise with known faces making an appearance in this roast show.

But of late, one video which has been doing the rounds of the internet shows Samay with celebrities Johnny Sins and Commatozze. According to the video, the door of a black limousine opens and out comes Johnny sins in a black tshirt and jeans along with Commatozze in white tank top and black shorts. They are joined on the carpet by Samay Raina who give them a hug and is shown to usher them inside. All around them is the show promotional collaterals which made the netizens believe that they might appear in the show’s upcoming episodes.