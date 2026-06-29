Johnny Sins to appear in Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent?

Comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has created quite a buzz since its first season. Airing simultaneously on Netflix and his YouTube Channel, the show returned for a second season earlier this month. In fact, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were the celebrity guests promoting their upcoming spy-thriller Alpha. But now again the show is in the headlines due to a viral video of Samay Raina with adult stars Johnny Sins and Commatozze. This sparks questions about their appearance in the show.
The show has gained popularity among the audience for its controversial statements, celebrity judges, guest comedian appearances and more. While the previous season saw the presence of guests like Raftaar, Badshah, Urfi Javed, Avika Gor, Ranveer Allahbadia, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Raghu Ram, and Rakhi Sawant, the audiences are always in for a surprise with known faces making an appearance in this roast show.
But of late, one video which has been doing the rounds of the internet shows Samay with celebrities Johnny Sins and Commatozze. According to the video, the door of a black limousine opens and out comes Johnny sins in a black tshirt and jeans along with Commatozze in white tank top and black shorts. They are joined on the carpet by Samay Raina who give them a hug and is shown to usher them inside. All around them is the show promotional collaterals which made the netizens believe that they might appear in the show’s upcoming episodes.
However, according to media sources it has been revealed that the entire video is fake and generated with artificial intelligence (AI). This Ai generated video which raised the hopes for the netizens have finally revealed its truth and also the fact that the two are not going to be making an appearance on the show, at least anytime soon. However, with Samay Raina and his show, one never knows of the surprises they have under their sleeves for the audience.
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