Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai: Salman Khan shuts down health rumours with witty Instagram post

Actor Salman Khan has broken his silence on growing social media speculation surrounding his health with a characteristically cheeky Instagram update. The actor turned the tables on concerned netizens by sharing a series of sleek monochrome portraits accompanied by a pointed five-word question.
Sharing the photographs on his official account late on Sunday night, Salman wrote, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?). The tongue-in-cheek caption served as a playful response to the widespread chatter regarding his physical wellbeing. Industry peers and followers immediately flooded the comments section to enjoy the joke, with actor Mahhi Vij reacting, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis.
The online frenzy kicked off earlier in the week after videos emerged of Salman attending an official programme at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai. He visited the facility to inaugurate a new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre and hand over keys to housing beneficiaries. However, the internet quickly shifted focus to his physical appearance, with several commentators claiming the 60-year-old actor looked unusually lean, tired and exhausted.
Worry escalated as fans flooded social media platforms with messages like, "He looks sick. God Bless you," and "Something really bad is happening to Salman." Others rushed to defend the star against age-shaming, noting that he was simply appearing without camera makeup and accepting his natural age gracefully.
On the professional front, Salman recently gave fans a glimpse of his ripped physique in a first-look teaser for his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh, the highly anticipated war drama is awaiting a revised release date after being postponed from its initial April timeline. The actor was last seen making a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji.