Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai: Salman Khan shuts down health rumours with witty Instagram post

Actor Salman Khan has broken his silence on growing social media speculation surrounding his health with a characteristically cheeky Instagram update. The actor turned the tables on concerned netizens by sharing a series of sleek monochrome portraits accompanied by a pointed five-word question.

Salman Khan addresses fan concerns over lean appearance with monochrome portraits

Sharing the photographs on his official account late on Sunday night, Salman wrote, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?). The tongue-in-cheek caption served as a playful response to the widespread chatter regarding his physical wellbeing. Industry peers and followers immediately flooded the comments section to enjoy the joke, with actor Mahhi Vij reacting, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis.