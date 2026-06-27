Salman Khan finds a new home near Bandra seashores: Will the actor move out of Galaxy Apartments?

But the approval is accompanied by certain environmental conditions. The existing trees on the property will not be felled while the building process is ongoing. And new trees of the local species will also be planted.

This latest development occurred over two years after an attempted assassination of Khan outside Galaxy Apartments. This crime is said to have been committed by the Bishnoi gang. After this incident, the security of Salman Khan was upgraded, and now he has Y+ security cover.

The site of Salman Khan’s new house is located on a quieter street, separate from the main road. It is anticipated that this will help provide more privacy and security for the Khan family. Even with all these approvals, no official announcement has been made yet about Salman Khan vacating Galaxy Apartments.