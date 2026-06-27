Salman Khan finds a new home near Bandra seashores: Will the actor move out of Galaxy Apartments?

Salman Khan's new home has come one step closer to being a reality, following Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority's (MCZMA) decision for a 6-floor residential complex in Mumbai's Bandra area. This decision was taken on June 16.
It will be built in the Chimbai area of Bandra, close to Galaxy Apartments, where actor Salman Khan has been living since 1974. Sources claim that the plot is owned by Salman Khan’s mother, Salma Khan.
The existing structure was a two-storey house that had been erected on the land prior to 1956 and had to be knocked down due to structural instability. In the proposed development, the site would include a ground floor, stilt parking, and six storeys above it. The construction area would cover 1,014 square metres.
Salman Khan's new home has already obtained Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is an initial clearance given for planning. Now that the project has got clearance from MCZMA too, it is getting closer to the construction phase.
But the approval is accompanied by certain environmental conditions. The existing trees on the property will not be felled while the building process is ongoing. And new trees of the local species will also be planted.
This latest development occurred over two years after an attempted assassination of Khan outside Galaxy Apartments. This crime is said to have been committed by the Bishnoi gang. After this incident, the security of Salman Khan was upgraded, and now he has Y+ security cover.
The site of Salman Khan’s new house is located on a quieter street, separate from the main road. It is anticipated that this will help provide more privacy and security for the Khan family. Even with all these approvals, no official announcement has been made yet about Salman Khan vacating Galaxy Apartments.
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