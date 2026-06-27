Amal Clooney says life was ‘easier’ before marrying George Clooney — here’s why

Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer is married to Hollywood legend George Clooney. The 48-year-old lawyer recently said that her life was easier before marriage in some aspects.
Marrying a public figure is hard because public and private lives get blurred. Amal and George Clooney, one of Hollywood's most beloved couples try to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight as much as possible but Amal believes there are some things that have completely changed after marriage.
At an event in Bangkok recently, the lawyer said, "It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got. It was something new to navigate." While Amal was extremely successful in her profession, she became prominent to the public eye after her marriage to a high profile movie star.
Further talking about the tough changes post marriage, she said, "I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different...and I was able to not have them mix…and then I got married and that changed quite a lot."
It was difficult for Amal to navigate through the spotlight but she managed it perfectly. "At first I was kind of conscious of that one-dimensional view where I felt like, well, I can't be seen wearing this dress or doing this because I'm in front of a judge on Monday.
"But you know it just doesn't matter as much as living your life, and, ultimately, if you're good at what you do, that is going to shine through or not", she added.
Amal and George are often seen together on red carpets and major events but have taken their family life far away. The couple, who are parents to 9-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander are settled in a farm in France.
Amal and George met in 2013 and got married soon after in 2014 in a dreamy wedding in Venice, Italy. They welcomed their twins in 2017.
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