Amal Clooney says life was ‘easier’ before marrying George Clooney — here’s why

Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer is married to Hollywood legend George Clooney. The 48-year-old lawyer recently said that her life was easier before marriage in some aspects.

Amal Clooney much more in control of her image before marriage to George Clooney

Marrying a public figure is hard because public and private lives get blurred. Amal and George Clooney, one of Hollywood's most beloved couples try to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight as much as possible but Amal believes there are some things that have completely changed after marriage.