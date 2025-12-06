What did George Clooney do before stardom?

George ClooneyHe added, "We had this thing — people would come in, old ladies would have a corn. A bunion. Corn, and you had a little plastic corn, like a Mister Potato Head, and you had a stretching shoe that had holes in it. And you first sprayed their foot with blue powder on the corn, and then you put it in, and then you stretched the corn hole, basically. You stretched the corn."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-winning actor shared how he dreamt of becoming a professional baseball player as a youngster. The star recalled, "I wanted to be a baseball player. I was back in Cincinnati, which is close to Kentucky, where my family worked, and I was just back there a month ago.

"The owner of the Cincinnati Reds, which I had a couple of trials for, showed up, and brought a contract for a day to make me an official Reds. And we made the play-offs this year — I just want to say — and he also read my scouting report." And the official scouting report made him realise that he was right not to pursue a baseball career.

George added, "And the scouting report was like, he’s got decent speed, he can kind of hit, and it’s like, he’s got the worst arm. And I've been telling all my friends how I was going to be a professional player, then you read that scouting report, and I was clearly not ever going to be (a professional baseball player)."