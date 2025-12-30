George Clooney, wife Amal and children now have French citizenship

“Here, they don't take pictures of kids,” said George. “There aren't any paparazzi lurking around the school gates. This is crucial to us.”

The family has moved their main domestic base to Domaine du Canadel, an 18th-century vineyard set near the village of Brignoles in Provence. Bought in 2021, the property presents the family with a rural lifestyle that George has indicated is a far cry from his own childhood experiences within the more normalized surroundings of rural Kentucky. Speaking in a magazine interview, the actor has remembered the pleasure of watching his twins mature in an environment distant from the “iPad generation” of Hollywood. The twins are expected to assist in farm chores as well as dine with the grown-ups. This is worlds apart from the intense pressures of celebrity living.

Amal, an international British-Lebanese human rights lawyer, is known to speak fluent French as well, and is said to have been an important factor in the changeover. Although the couple still owns a collection of international properties, including their world-famous villa on Lake Como and an English manor, George claims that they feel happiest at their French residence.