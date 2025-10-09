George Clooney didn't want to raise kids in Hollywood, explains why

George Clooney, father to twins Ella and Alexander whom he shares with wife, activist Amal Clooney has revealed that he never wanted to raise his children in Hollywood.
The couple have been raising their children on a French farm, far away from the glamour and glitz of Hollywood.
George Clooney opened up about raising his kids during a media interview. The two-time Oscar winner said, "We’re very lucky. You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life".
George Clooney further confessed that he was actually "worried" about raising his kids in Los Angeles within the world of Hollywood. "I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life", the actor said.
Talking about why France seemed to be a better choice, the actor said, "France — they kind of don’t give a shit about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids".
On the work front, George Clooney is currently promoting his upcoming film, Jay Kelly wherein he stars alongside Adam Sandler. The film, directed by Noah Baumbach will release on November 14, 2025.
George Clooney got married to Amal Clooney on September 27, 2014. Amal is an international human rights lawyer.
