George Clooney didn't want to raise kids in Hollywood, explains why

George Clooney, father to twins Ella and Alexander whom he shares with wife, activist Amal Clooney has revealed that he never wanted to raise his children in Hollywood.

The couple have been raising their children on a French farm, far away from the glamour and glitz of Hollywood.

George Clooney opened up about raising his kids during a media interview. The two-time Oscar winner said, "We’re very lucky. You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life".