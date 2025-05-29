George and Amal Clooney: Divorce rumours or just another Hollywood tale

Speculation surrounding George and Amal Clooney's marriage has intensified recently, with many wondering if the power couple might be headed toward a split. While rumors suggest there may be tension behind the scenes, it's too early to say the pair are on the verge of divorce. Instead, it appears they could be going through a rough patch, possibly reevaluating their priorities and focusing on their family life.
Whispers about trouble in their relationship gained momentum after Amal was noticeably absent from George’s Broadway debut. Although the actor explained that his wife was home caring for their children, insiders have questioned the reasoning, pointing out that the couple has access to plenty of childcare support, and Amal likely could have attended if she wanted to.
Her absence sparked widespread speculation that the couple’s bond might be under strain. Known as one of Hollywood’s most admired pairs, George and Amal have often been viewed as the epitome of a fairytale romance. But according to a source cited by RadarOnline, the couple's relationship isn’t as picture-perfect as it once seemed. Friends close to the Clooneys are reportedly concerned and have begun to wonder if the two might be heading for a breakup.
One major factor fueling the rumours is the pair’s hectic professional lives. George’s commitment to his recent Broadway project appears to have taken a heavier toll than expected. Although he previously expressed enthusiasm for stage work believing it allowed more time with his family, sources claim the reality has been quite different. His theatre schedule has allegedly consumed both his days and nights, which has reportedly become a point of frustration for Amal.
Despite this, insiders say a divorce is not set in stone. George is said to still care deeply for Amal and recognises the importance of making changes. According to the same source, salvaging their relationship may require him to shift his priorities and place his family and marriage at the forefront once again.