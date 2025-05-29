George and Amal Clooney: Divorce rumours or just another Hollywood tale

Whispers about trouble in their relationship gained momentum after Amal was noticeably absent from George’s Broadway debut. Although the actor explained that his wife was home caring for their children, insiders have questioned the reasoning, pointing out that the couple has access to plenty of childcare support, and Amal likely could have attended if she wanted to.

Her absence sparked widespread speculation that the couple’s bond might be under strain. Known as one of Hollywood’s most admired pairs, George and Amal have often been viewed as the epitome of a fairytale romance. But according to a source cited by RadarOnline, the couple's relationship isn’t as picture-perfect as it once seemed. Friends close to the Clooneys are reportedly concerned and have begun to wonder if the two might be heading for a breakup.