George Clooney refutes reports about him and Brad Pitt receiving USD 35 million each for ‘Wolfs’

George Clooney has refuted claims that he and Brad Pitt were paid exorbitant salaries for their roles in the upcoming film Wolfs. A popular news organisation had previously reported that both actors received more than USD 35 million each for their involvement in the project.

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney dismissed the report as inaccurate. He stated that the figures mentioned were significantly higher than their actual earnings.

“[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries.” “I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films,” he added.

Clooney revealed that he and Pitt agreed to reduce their salaries after a theatrical deal for Wolfs fell through. This decision ensured that the film would still receive a limited release, allowing audiences to see it in theatres.

“We’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens. When I did The Boys in the Boat, we did it for MGM, and then it ended up being for Amazon, and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which was a surprise. There are elements of this that we are figuring out,” he said.

The actor acknowledged the challenges faced by the film industry in today's post-COVID landscape. He emphasised the need for collaboration and adaptability to navigate the changing landscape and ensure the success of films.

“You guys are all in this, too. We’re all in this industry, and we’re trying to find our way post-COVID and everything else, and so there’s some bumps along the way. It is a bummer, of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film, and we are getting a release in a few hundred theatres, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we [were] to have a wide release,” he added.

While Clooney and Pitt's salaries for Wolfs may have been lower than initially reported, their involvement in the film undoubtedly adds to its star power and appeal.