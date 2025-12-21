George Clooney mourns sister Ada Zeidler as she loses her cancer battle

Beloved Hollywood actor George Clooney's older sister Adelia Zeidler passed away on Friday, December 19.

Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, Clooney’s older sister, died on December 19 after a battle with cancer. She was 65. Clooney called her “my hero,” a word he doesn’t use lightly, and spoke of her courage with a tenderness rarely seen from one of Hollywood’s most carefully composed stars.

Ada was never part of the Clooney brand. She didn’t chase cameras or red carpets. While her brother built a global career, she chose a quieter life in Augusta, Kentucky, teaching art to children, nurturing local creative circles, and becoming one of those rare figures a town quietly leans on without making a fuss.

Clooney reacted to the news and told an entertainment portal, "My sister, Ada, was my hero. She faced cancer with courage and humour. I’ve never met anyone so brave.” He added, “Amal and I will miss her terribly.”