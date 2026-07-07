Amitabh Bachchan had made a 3 am call for a 15 crore land in Ayodhya

Ayodhya is seeing a fast rise in investments, following the establishment of the controversial Ram Mandir and Amitabh also wanted to enter the race. In 2023, the 83-year-old actor called Abhinandan. The businessman was in Australia at the time and received the call when it was 3 a.m in the country.

Abhinandan Lodha shares his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing the incident, Abhinandan said, "There were a couple of missed calls, followed by a message that read, 'This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient.' I literally stood up and called him back".

When the CEO called back, the actor said that he is a native of Uttar Pradesh and wished to buy land in Ayodhya. Abhinandan assured that he will get it done for the actor.