Amitabh Bachchan had made a 3 am call for a 15 crore land in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan pulled a lot of strings to ensure that he had owned a Ayodha land. During a recent real estate summit by a leading media house, Abhinandan Lodha shared that he received a late night call regarding the purchase of the land from the legendary actor.
Abhinandan Lodha, the founder and CMD of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, shared that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan reached out to him personally when he wanted to buy a land in India's temple town, Ayodhya.
Ayodhya is seeing a fast rise in investments, following the establishment of the controversial Ram Mandir and Amitabh also wanted to enter the race. In 2023, the 83-year-old actor called Abhinandan. The businessman was in Australia at the time and received the call when it was 3 a.m in the country.
Sharing the incident, Abhinandan said, "There were a couple of missed calls, followed by a message that read, 'This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient.' I literally stood up and called him back".
When the CEO called back, the actor said that he is a native of Uttar Pradesh and wished to buy land in Ayodhya. Abhinandan assured that he will get it done for the actor.
When the actor inquired about the price, Abhinandan said, "I replied, 'How can I talk pricing with you?' He said he wanted to buy 15,000 sq ft and I told him it may be around ₹15 crore, and the very next day he sent me ₹15 crore".
The CEO also shared that spiritual and holy cities like Ayodhya and the Vatican City see a lot of visitors throughout the year which makes them economically lucrative. "When this kind of footfall comes into a destination, economic growth naturally takes place. The local economy begins to participate, and we begin to see a real estate boom", he said.
Amitabh Bachchan did not stop with the one piece of ₹15 crore-land in Ayodhya. In March this year, he purchased another 2.67 acre land parcel worth ₹35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha. "Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as an intergenerational asset that preserves value over the long term", Abhinandan said.
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