Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Mumbai home Jalsa flooded as relentless monsoon rains lash the city

Relentless monsoon showers lashing Mumbai have brought Mumbai to a standstill, leaving several areas grappling with severe waterlogging. Amid the widespread flooding, Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu residence, Jalsa, has come under the spotlight after videos showing rainwater flooding the property surfaced on social media.

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The viral clips show a chaotic scene outside the famous bungalow, with clogged drainage systems failing to cope with the heavy downpour. Within minutes, large amounts of rainwater could be seen collecting around the entrance and flowing directly into the megastar's compound. Fans quickly pointed out that the chaotic visuals highlight the reality of the city's recurring annual infrastructure challenges, noting that monsoon waterlogging truly does not discriminate.