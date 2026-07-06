Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Mumbai home Jalsa flooded as relentless monsoon rains lash the city

Relentless monsoon showers lashing Mumbai have brought Mumbai to a standstill, leaving several areas grappling with severe waterlogging. Amid the widespread flooding, Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu residence, Jalsa, has come under the spotlight after videos showing rainwater flooding the property surfaced on social media.
The viral clips show a chaotic scene outside the famous bungalow, with clogged drainage systems failing to cope with the heavy downpour. Within minutes, large amounts of rainwater could be seen collecting around the entrance and flowing directly into the megastar's compound. Fans quickly pointed out that the chaotic visuals highlight the reality of the city's recurring annual infrastructure challenges, noting that monsoon waterlogging truly does not discriminate.
Despite the rising waters outside his gate, Amitabh refused to let the elements disrupt his decades-long tradition. The 83-year-old actor hosted his regular Sunday darshan, greeting the massive crowds of admirers who gathered outside Jalsa rain or shine.
Reflecting on the situation in his latest blog post, Amitabh shared photos of himself waving to fans and signing autographs, expressing deep gratitude for their enduring enthusiasm. He urged everyone to stay safe and venture out only if absolutely urgent, adding that the flooding continues but this too shall pass. Interestingly, he also used his blog to comment on the late-night viewing hours of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, praising the grit of underdog teams who have managed to excel and knock out expected winners.
On the professional front, Amitabh is currently gearing up to reprise his highly acclaimed role as Ashwatthama in the upcoming sequel to the mythological science fiction blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the highly anticipated film will see him reunite with co-stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, though an official release date has not yet been announced.