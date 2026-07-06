France museum heist: Lalique Museum’s crystal jewellery worth €4M stolen

A group of masked attackers burst into the Lalique Museum in Wingen-sur-Moder, a small village in the Bas-Rhin department of France, early on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Around 5.30 am, the burglars allegedly broke through a door, damaged six display cases, and stole about twenty pieces of jewellery.
Local accounts state that the entire procedure just took a few minutes. The museum's alarms did sound as intended, but the security firm in charge of keeping an eye on the location allegedly neglected to notify the gendarmerie in a timely manner. It was really a cleaner arriving for her shift who first recognised anything was awry and alerted the police.
The objects seized from the Lalique Museum were made completely of crystal and glass and included no precious stones, in contrast to the diamond-studded French Crown Jewels that were pilfered from the Louvre last year. There has been speculation that rather than planning to sell the objects for their raw material value, the thieves may have had a specific buyer or collector in mind because they cannot be easily disguised or melted down way gold or jewels can. And their worth also lies almost entirely in craftsmanship and provenance. The museum houses more than 650 works celebrating Rene Lalique, the renowned French jeweller and glassmaker, and his successors — spanning Art Nouveau and Art Deco design through to modern crystal artistry.
Investigators are still assessing the full scale of the loss, but a source close to the case suggested the total could approach €4 million. The museum has announced it will remain closed for several days as it works to reopen under improved security conditions.
This isn't an isolated incident — it's the latest in a string of high-profile thefts targeting French cultural institutions over the past year:
October 2025 — The Louvre: Thieves disguised as construction workers pulled off a brazen daylight heist, making off with eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels valued at roughly €88 million. The entire robbery reportedly took less than eight minutes.
Hours after the Louvre heist: Nearly 2,000 coins were stolen from the Denis Diderot House of Enlightenment in Langres.
September 2025 — National Museum of Natural History: Thieves stole six rare raw gold nuggets worth an estimated €1.5 million.
Following the Louvre robbery, the Lalique Museum was reportedly designated a ‘sensitive site’ and placed under heightened monitoring. Despite that, sources close to the investigation now say the protective measures in place were not sufficient to prevent Sunday's break-in.
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