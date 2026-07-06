France museum heist: Lalique Museum’s crystal jewellery worth €4M stolen

Investigators are still assessing the full scale of the loss, but a source close to the case suggested the total could approach €4 million. The museum has announced it will remain closed for several days as it works to reopen under improved security conditions.

This isn't an isolated incident — it's the latest in a string of high-profile thefts targeting French cultural institutions over the past year:

October 2025 — The Louvre: Thieves disguised as construction workers pulled off a brazen daylight heist, making off with eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels valued at roughly €88 million. The entire robbery reportedly took less than eight minutes.

Hours after the Louvre heist: Nearly 2,000 coins were stolen from the Denis Diderot House of Enlightenment in Langres.

September 2025 — National Museum of Natural History: Thieves stole six rare raw gold nuggets worth an estimated €1.5 million.

Following the Louvre robbery, the Lalique Museum was reportedly designated a ‘sensitive site’ and placed under heightened monitoring. Despite that, sources close to the investigation now say the protective measures in place were not sufficient to prevent Sunday's break-in.