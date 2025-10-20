World’s first Ramayana-themed wax museum opens this Diwali in Ayodhya

This Diwali, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is getting its first ever Ramayana Wax Museum which cost of ₹6 crore to construct! Following the consecration of the grand Ram Temple, this museum is a one-of-its-kind attraction that brings the epic to life through art and storytelling.

Located along the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony, the museum spans 9,850 square feet. Visitors will be welcomed by a huge figurine of Lord Ganesha at the entrance. Built in a traditional South Indian architectural style, the two-storey structure features sculpted pillars and a gopuram-inspired façade.

From Ram and Sita’s early life to Hanuman’s devotion and the final battle with Ravana, over 50 life-like wax statues and sculptures are present in the museum which depict scenes from the Ramayana. Visitors can also immerse themselves in 3D light effects and immersive soundscapes for a vivid retelling of the ancient epic.