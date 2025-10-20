Diwali 2025: How to curate your own festive gift hampers on a budget

Come Diwali and it’s the time for gifting. While store-bought gifts are always an option, there is nothing better than organising cute gift hampers for your friends and family. Of course, there are multiple choices outside, but sometimes, you still feel if an item was excluded or something you really wanted is not included etc. To avoid any such feelings, the ideal way to go about it curate your own hampers.
Curating Diwali gift hampers are a fun activity. It also reflects on your style of personalisation. Here’s what you can do.
Set the theme and budget
Keep in mind who you are gifting to- family, friends or relatives. Are they your age or older? Is there a child in the family? These will help you determine what kind of items you would want to put in. Remember, not all hampers may contain the same items. Next, determine a theme. Would you prefer gourmet, then the budget might shoot up or you want a budget hamper? Lastly, set the budget itself. This might also vary depending on you are gifting.
Get the base ready
Opt for a base which can be used later as well. Think of a wooden box which can double up as a tray or a basket which can be used to store items later. The size varies depending on what items you would want to put in.
Curate the items
While some symbolic items are always there like diyas, laddoos, candles, dry fruits, you can make it interesting by adding handmade chocolate barks or masala cashews. Instead of just giving dry fruits, you can make dry fruit bars which will be tastier and healthier.
For making chocolate barks, melt milk, white or dark chocolate and spread it on a parchment paper in a thin layer. Top it with rose petals, candies, dry fruits, nuts, fruits or nuts. Let it dry and break them unevenly. For dry fruit bars, dry roast cashews, almonds, raisins, apricots, walnuts etc. Cook oats and add the roasted dry fruits. Shape them as bars or biscuits. Let them dry and pack. You can wrap them in cellophane papers with a cute ribbon sealing it off.
Be attentive of the person who you are giving the hamper to. Throw in skincare or home décor pieces if you know they like the same. If they are vegan, go for vegan items.
Present it well
The difference between a home curated hamper and store-bought hamper is the little touch that you give to make it presentable and beautiful, unlike the almost same looking hampers available in mass market. Use shredded paper to line the bottom of the hamper. Wrap individual items in transparent or colourful wraps and place them. Make sure fragile items are kept properly so it doesn’t get damaged. Place a small bouquet if budget permits. For those who love sweets and chocolates, make the bouquet with handcrafted chocolates instead of flowers.
Write a note
Always write a heartfelt note and attach it to the hamper. These little details is what keeps you in their memories for a long time.
