Diwali 2025: How to curate your own festive gift hampers on a budget

Curating Diwali gift hampers are a fun activity. It also reflects on your style of personalisation. Here’s what you can do.

Set the theme and budget

Keep in mind who you are gifting to- family, friends or relatives. Are they your age or older? Is there a child in the family? These will help you determine what kind of items you would want to put in. Remember, not all hampers may contain the same items. Next, determine a theme. Would you prefer gourmet, then the budget might shoot up or you want a budget hamper? Lastly, set the budget itself. This might also vary depending on you are gifting.

Get the base ready

Opt for a base which can be used later as well. Think of a wooden box which can double up as a tray or a basket which can be used to store items later. The size varies depending on what items you would want to put in.