7 grocery budget hacks no one tells you about

Every time you go out for grocery shopping, you see the budget goes spiraling upwards? Here’s how you can save a few bucks on the shopping and get the best deals on them.
There are a few tips and tricks that you need to know while doing your grocery shopping. While some basic ones are known already, here are some grocery budget hacks that no one tells you about.
Check for clearance sales
Observe the pattern of sales and discounts from the place where you purchase your groceries. Time your purchase when they are usually giving away products on clearance. Now remember, clearance doesn’t always mean bad quality or cheap products, it may simply mean low stock, which is why they are being sold at a lower price.
No Carts
If you have a few items to purchase, then never pick up a cart. A supermarket is a maze where you might end up buying things you like rather than what you really need. To avoid that restrict your purchase space for fewer items by holding them in your hand, so that you don’t end up buying more than required.
Eye Level magic
Always remember that most of the eye level shelves stock up on premium products which have a high cost price. Try to look at shelves above and below the eye –level to spot similar products that will do your job and at a lower price.
Pre-packaged hack
Fresh fruits or vegetables are sometimes pre-packed in bundles and displayed on shelves. Sometimes, you have an option of weighing them before purchase. Consider taking 2-3 bundles with your to check their measurement. Even for a 1 kg pre-packed bundle the actual measurement may differ from bundle to bundle. Pick the one which has the highest measurement and you will be a gainer.
Rely on unit pricing
Bulk buying may seem like you are getting more products in lesser price but it might just be a marketing gimmick to make you purchase more than you need to push sales. Take a moment and compare the unit price of the item units you actually need with the bulk price and the number of items you are actually getting. One of the most useful grocery budget hacks, it may save you a lot of money.
Freeze Dairy products
Dairy products can be frozen for quite some time and used for longer duration without them getting spoilt. You can buy in bulk and store them. This saves you from purchasing the same product over and over again.
Apply discounts
Sometimes supermarkets offer additional discounts during festive season or hidden discount coupons on their product packaging. Check for those and see how best you can apply them while shopping. Moreover, you can use cash back apps during your purchase which might return you some money contributing to savings.
