Are pomegranate peels good for preservation?

Although not one of the most widely use methods of preservation, but even then, pomegranate peels can be used for preservation due to several reasons. And what more, it has a scientific basis. In as recent as 2020, the Journal of Food Science states after thorough research and discussions that pomegranate peels seem to have strong antioxidants and antimicrobial properties which make it a natural preservative for food.

Delving deeper into the properties of pomegranate peels, three main factors make it good enough to be considered as a natural preservative. They are rich in polyphenols which are antioxidants. What it means is that this substance helps in slowing down the process of oxidation and keeps food fresh and prevents it from spoiling.

Moreover, it has been found through studies that pomegranate peels can actually prevent and slow the growth of bacteria, fungi and yeast which spoils food in no time. Lastly, since pomegranate is a fruit, it forms a natural and organic preservative which also reduces waste of food in both ways.