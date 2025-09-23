Are pomegranate peels good for preservation?

How many of you love pomegranates? These sweet and sometimes tangy kernels are an all-year round favourite. Eat them as is, squeeze out the juice and drink them chilled or scatter a few on your favourite phuchka or dahi vada and get a sweet tinge at the end. But did you know that pomegranate peels are also of great use in preservation? Here’s doing a deep dive into it.
Although not one of the most widely use methods of preservation, but even then, pomegranate peels can be used for preservation due to several reasons. And what more, it has a scientific basis. In as recent as 2020, the Journal of Food Science states after thorough research and discussions that pomegranate peels seem to have strong antioxidants and antimicrobial properties which make it a natural preservative for food.
Delving deeper into the properties of pomegranate peels, three main factors make it good enough to be considered as a natural preservative. They are rich in polyphenols which are antioxidants. What it means is that this substance helps in slowing down the process of oxidation and keeps food fresh and prevents it from spoiling.
Moreover, it has been found through studies that pomegranate peels can actually prevent and slow the growth of bacteria, fungi and yeast which spoils food in no time. Lastly, since pomegranate is a fruit, it forms a natural and organic preservative which also reduces waste of food in both ways.
Pomegranate peels can be used as a powder–type extract to preserve food. They are added to edible films as a coating for perishable goods. They can also be mixed with oil, juice, and other kinds of food that not only preserve but also extend shelf life.
If you are planning to use pomegranate peels as a preservative, you have to however keep a few things in mind. The peels may alter the product if used in large quantities. The way it is extracted can also affect what is being preserved with it. Lastly, commercially they are not accepted as a preservative in different parts of the globe. Thus, if you want to use them in large quantity for commercial preservation then you may have to check with food laws and regulations of your location.
