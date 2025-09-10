How to sharpen your knife in the absence of the traditional sharpener?

Bookmark these alternate ways of sharpening the knife in the absence of the traditional way.

Rub it with Sandpaper

The sandpaper is that magic item that you will find in most households. The rough grits on the sandpaper surface often mimics the sharpening stone’s properties and does the job. Use a 600-2000 grit sandpaper and place it flat on a board. Ideally take a chopping board so that your counter top is not damaged. Hold the knife at an angle and run is to and for on top of the sandpaper. Make sure you rub it evenly on both sides.

Magical Mugs!

While this may seem unfamiliar but ceramic mugs or plates can come in handy in more ways than one. When you turn over a ceramic mug or plate and come face to face with the unglazed and unpolished part of the item, that's what comes to your rescue. Hold your knife at and angle and rub it over 10-20 times on each side over this unglazed part and your job will be done.