How to sharpen your knife in the absence of the traditional sharpener?

While the clinking of the knife blade when brushed against a traditional knife sharpener is a sound most people are familiar with, what happens when you don't have any traditional means nearer? Does that mean you have to make -do without a sharp knife? Of course not! Because even in the absence of traditional ways, there are other hacks that can help you combat the situation.
Bookmark these alternate ways of sharpening the knife in the absence of the traditional way.
Rub it with Sandpaper
The sandpaper is that magic item that you will find in most households. The rough grits on the sandpaper surface often mimics the sharpening stone’s properties and does the job. Use a 600-2000 grit sandpaper and place it flat on a board. Ideally take a chopping board so that your counter top is not damaged. Hold the knife at an angle and run is to and for on top of the sandpaper. Make sure you rub it evenly on both sides.
Magical Mugs!
While this may seem unfamiliar but ceramic mugs or plates can come in handy in more ways than one. When you turn over a ceramic mug or plate and come face to face with the unglazed and unpolished part of the item, that's what comes to your rescue. Hold your knife at and angle and rub it over 10-20 times on each side over this unglazed part and your job will be done.
Stones that Sharpen
Find a concrete flat smooth surface or a smooth stone that would act as a sharpener. All you need to do is wet the surface of the stone and rub the knife on top of it at an angle.
Leather Belts
Rubbing off the knife on leather belt or stropping it helps align the surface and sharpen it. Turn the leather belt around and use the rough side for your purpose. Rub the knife on this side for 15-20 times each side and you will have a sharp and aligned surface.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.