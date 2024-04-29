Here's all you need to know about 'chronoworking' — the latest workplace trend that aligns with your body clock

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations have been experimenting with models such as hybrid and remote work as they try to figure out what boosts employee productivity and morale the most. Recently, the concept of chronoworking has been making the rounds after it was first coined by British journalist Ellen Scott in her Working on Purpose newsletter.

The journalist believes that chronoworking, which moves away from the traditional 9 to 5 model and centres around an individual’s body clock or circadian rhythm, is a trend that will dominate workspaces in 2024.

By opting for chronoworking, employees can schedule their work according to their chronotypes – the natural inclination of the human body to fall asleep at a certain time. This means that the early risers and night owls both get to work at a time when they are most likely to be charged up.

The model can help people work more efficiently, thus increasing the organisation’s overall productivity. Additionally, it will also leave people feeling satisfied rather than disgruntled as they carry out their tasks for the day. On the health front, working in sync with your body clock can enhance your sleep quality and reduce stress.