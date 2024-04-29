Here's all you need to know about 'chronoworking' — the latest workplace trend that aligns with your body clock

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations have been experimenting with models such as hybrid and remote work as they try to figure out what boosts employee productivity and morale the most. Recently, the concept of chronoworking has been making the rounds after it was first coined by British journalist Ellen Scott in her Working on Purpose newsletter.
The journalist believes that chronoworking, which moves away from the traditional 9 to 5 model and centres around an individual’s body clock or circadian rhythm, is a trend that will dominate workspaces in 2024.
By opting for chronoworking, employees can schedule their work according to their chronotypes – the natural inclination of the human body to fall asleep at a certain time. This means that the early risers and night owls both get to work at a time when they are most likely to be charged up.
The model can help people work more efficiently, thus increasing the organisation’s overall productivity. Additionally, it will also leave people feeling satisfied rather than disgruntled as they carry out their tasks for the day. On the health front, working in sync with your body clock can enhance your sleep quality and reduce stress.
Chronoworking can be considered a form of asynchronous work, where people work on their own time without having to interact with each other in real-time. However, some challenges need to be looked at while adopting this working model.
Many organisations have employees working from different time zones. If all of them opt for chronoworking, basic coordination and communication might get difficult.
Organisations should also have measures in place to ensure that this working model is offered fairly to all employees, without putting anyone in a disadvantageous position.
With flexibility at the heart of it, the benefits of chronoworking seem to outweigh the hurdles it may present. However, proper implementation still remains the core of any new working model.