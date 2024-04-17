Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone has a new hobby, shares glimpses of her work-in-progress embroidery

Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone is blooming with creativity. The actress recently shared a peek at her new hobby on Instagram: an embroidery project in progress. The photo reveals a beautiful floral design featuring delicate red and green roses, meticulously stitched together. A needle rests beside the blossoming artwork, hinting at Deepika's dedication to this new artistic pursuit.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to share the completed version!,” she wrote.

Deepika's fans, eager to see the finished masterpiece, flooded the Comments section with their enthusiasm. Many expressed their delight in seeing the actress embrace leisurely activities during her pregnancy.