Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone has a new hobby, shares glimpses of her work-in-progress embroidery
Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone is blooming with creativity. The actress recently shared a peek at her new hobby on Instagram: an embroidery project in progress. The photo reveals a beautiful floral design featuring delicate red and green roses, meticulously stitched together. A needle rests beside the blossoming artwork, hinting at Deepika's dedication to this new artistic pursuit.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to share the completed version!,” she wrote.
Deepika's fans, eager to see the finished masterpiece, flooded the Comments section with their enthusiasm. Many expressed their delight in seeing the actress embrace leisurely activities during her pregnancy.
A few days ago, the Fighter star shared a picture of her flaunting her tan lines, crediting husband Ranveer Singh for the click. “sigh #TakeMeBack to the Slow Life!,” Ranveer commented.
The power couple announced the news of their pregnancy via their social media handles, revealing that they were all set to welcome their baby in September.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of projects lined up for the release. She will be next seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan-starrer film Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which is mounted on a huge scale, is said to be a fusion of Indian mythology and sci-fi.