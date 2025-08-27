Common mistakes to avoid while making cheese at home

Errors are normal and while trying it out the first few times, it is absolutely possible. However, here are a few things that you might want to keep in mind to avoid any major mistakes.

Choose the Milk Right!

Many of you tend to use ultra-pasteurized milk which, due to being treated in high temperatures, already has denatured proteins in its constituents. This would result in no or very bad quality curd formation. Ideally use fresh or raw milk to avoid this problem.

Monitor Temperature

Cheese making is a game of getting the temperature correct. A slight mishap in the temperature and the whole sequence of events from formation of curd to the proper texture achievement will go wrong. To avoid this, use a trusted industry grade thermometer which tells you the accurate temperature.

No over-stirring

Being a delicate process, all it needs at times is a slight nudge, and not too much man-handling. That might break the curd, form lumps, or hamper the texture. So, gently give it a stir at times, and let the process itself work its magic.