Common mistakes to avoid while making cheese at home

The delicious chunks of cheese that we have been eating, historically speaking, was always processed at home. With time and a huge demand of the product, mass scale production of cheese began. However, it is not impossible to make it at home. In fact, you can start out by making small batches and then expand the quantity, if you want to consume freshly made, organic cheese. But, the process of cheese making is very technical and each step is crucial and one tends to, even absent-mindedly make mistakes which can ruin the entire hard-work. So, here are a few common mistakes that should be avoided while making cheese at home.
Errors are normal and while trying it out the first few times, it is absolutely possible. However, here are a few things that you might want to keep in mind to avoid any major mistakes.
Choose the Milk Right!
Many of you tend to use ultra-pasteurized milk which, due to being treated in high temperatures, already has denatured proteins in its constituents. This would result in no or very bad quality curd formation. Ideally use fresh or raw milk to avoid this problem.
Monitor Temperature
Cheese making is a game of getting the temperature correct. A slight mishap in the temperature and the whole sequence of events from formation of curd to the proper texture achievement will go wrong. To avoid this, use a trusted industry grade thermometer which tells you the accurate temperature.
No over-stirring
Being a delicate process, all it needs at times is a slight nudge, and not too much man-handling. That might break the curd, form lumps, or hamper the texture. So, gently give it a stir at times, and let the process itself work its magic.
Correct Rennet Dosage
Rennet which is added to the milk should be in the correct measurement. Too much or too little of rennet can often cause the final texture to become chewy and rubbery.
Hygiene is must!
Avoid chances of contamination by using clean utensils. Dirty kitchen equipments not only contaminates the base mixture but also leads to spoiled cheese or modification in the flavour profile. Moreover, make sure that the water being used does not have traces of chlorine. Many times, tap water or water tanks have traces of chlorine which might alter the water taste, colour and properties. If required used boiled water which is cooled down.
Follow all measurements and steps
There are four areas in which one can make mistakes. First, follow the steps as per the recipe and at the time each step is supposed to occur. Timing is of essence here. Second, never skip the acidity test which determines the pH level. Third, be careful while ageing cheese. It should be done in the correct temperature and conditions. The ideal conditions are 80-90 per cent humidity and temperature between 10- 13 degree centigrade. Fourth, Whey should be allowed to settle in properly. Removing it too early or letting it sit for too long, will meddle with the texture of the cheese.
