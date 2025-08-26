Is bulletproof coffee worth the hype?

To begin from the beginning, bulletproof coffee gets its name from David Asprey’s journey. While in Tibet, he tasted the local butter tea which is very famous in the mountainous regions. He experimented the same concept with coffee and produced a drink which he launched under his brand. It is from here that this variety gets its name bulletproof coffee. To come to its constituents it is made up of brewed coffee, ghee or butter, and MCT oil or medium-chain triglycerides.

Is bulletproof coffee beneficial for the body?

This variety of coffee containing low carbohydrates and high fat contains sure does have a few upper hands. Unlike a lot of coffee varieties which, after a while, makes you crash on your bed or go low on energy, this one provides a steady rhythm of energy without causing any blood sugar spike. This is due to the MCT oil in the coffee. One cup of coffee and go can go without food for a long time. It reduces your appetite and makes you feel full. Bulletproof coffee are very good accompaniments to go along with keto diet.