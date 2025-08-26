Is bulletproof coffee worth the hype?

Coffee lovers would be well versed with the term bulletproof coffee. It’s just one of those varieties that they cannot keep their hands off and definitely have to try when in trend. One of the reasons this variety makes people curious is of course through its name. But for those who are really into decoding what they are consuming would also do additional research on what constitutes a bulletproof coffee. But is this high fat, low carb coffee really good for health? Here’s taking a look at what bulletproof coffee really is and whether it is good for regular consumption.
To begin from the beginning, bulletproof coffee gets its name from David Asprey’s journey. While in Tibet, he tasted the local butter tea which is very famous in the mountainous regions. He experimented the same concept with coffee and produced a drink which he launched under his brand. It is from here that this variety gets its name bulletproof coffee. To come to its constituents it is made up of brewed coffee, ghee or butter, and MCT oil or medium-chain triglycerides.
Is bulletproof coffee beneficial for the body?
This variety of coffee containing low carbohydrates and high fat contains sure does have a few upper hands. Unlike a lot of coffee varieties which, after a while, makes you crash on your bed or go low on energy, this one provides a steady rhythm of energy without causing any blood sugar spike. This is due to the MCT oil in the coffee. One cup of coffee and go can go without food for a long time. It reduces your appetite and makes you feel full. Bulletproof coffee are very good accompaniments to go along with keto diet.
However, there are a few drawbacks of this variety. Firstly, it introduces in the body almost 400 calories per serving, straight from the fat content. Excessive consumption or imbalanced meal proportions can lead to quick weight gain. Second, though it suppresses hunger, it is not a replacement for food. One would still need a proper diet plan to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Third, while it provides the body with a lot of calories, it does not account for any necessary nutrients in the body.
Is bulletproof coffee worth the hype?
Consuming bulletproof coffee will depend on the kind of meal plan you are undertaking. If you are on a keto diet, then this might work. If you are planning to shed those extra kilos, then definitely low. And in any case, just like excess of no food is good for the system, the same principle applies to this coffee.
