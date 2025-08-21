This diner in Seoul serves only one dish!

Even before the diner opens around 11 am ish, there is a long queue waiting to grab just that one bowl. For the unversed, a bugeo-guk is a beef and Pollock soup. This light on the stomach one-bowl meal consists of beef, fish, fish cakes, vegetables and broth.

Now apart from the well-cooked beef and fish, what makes such one-bowl dishes stand out is its broth. The broth is prepared instantly, with fresh ingredients and no preservatives, and is light on the flavours. Sometimes, depending on your taste, you might find it bland and need to add extra condiments like salt, pepper, chilli as per your palate. It also has seasonal fresh vegetables, especially greens which make it an all-rounder dish packed with proteins, carbohydrates, and all the nutrients that you need for the body to wake up and go about your morning business. While bugeo-guk is a very popular breakfast dish, it is available throughout the day at this diner.