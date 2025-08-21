This diner in Seoul serves only one dish!

When in the Far East like Seoul, Japan, China, Vietnam etc, seeing small eateries with long queues are not an uncommon sight. But what makes it special sometimes is that the line which extends way beyond the eatery boundary is for only one dish! Every established eatery, more or less, has one or few signature dishes. But there are some eateries which who revolve around focusing, improving and serving only one dish to the customers. They become synonymous to the emotion of finding the best recipe for a certain dish. One such place in Seoul is famous for its bugeo-guk, a delectable beef and Pollock soup.
Even before the diner opens around 11 am ish, there is a long queue waiting to grab just that one bowl. For the unversed, a bugeo-guk is a beef and Pollock soup. This light on the stomach one-bowl meal consists of beef, fish, fish cakes, vegetables and broth.
Now apart from the well-cooked beef and fish, what makes such one-bowl dishes stand out is its broth. The broth is prepared instantly, with fresh ingredients and no preservatives, and is light on the flavours. Sometimes, depending on your taste, you might find it bland and need to add extra condiments like salt, pepper, chilli as per your palate. It also has seasonal fresh vegetables, especially greens which make it an all-rounder dish packed with proteins, carbohydrates, and all the nutrients that you need for the body to wake up and go about your morning business. While bugeo-guk is a very popular breakfast dish, it is available throughout the day at this diner.
Many would wonder in the fast-paced competitive world, how one can survive by serving just one dish. The answer to this is simple. Perfect that one dish so that customers keep coming back for more. It is not that you would not find some extra condiments or some side dish to have along with the bugeo-guk, but the soup is the main dish that one goes to this place for.
If you will be visiting Seoul soon or are intrigued to find out more about this unique diner then head over to Mugyodong Bugeokukjib for a delicious hot bowl of warmth and flavours.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.