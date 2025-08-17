Sushi eating etiquette to keep in mind

Once you have a plate of sushi in front of you, you tend to dip it in soy sauce, wasabi, and thinly sliced ginger and put it inside your mouth. But do you know the sushi-eating practices that are traditionally followed while you eat this delicacy? Let’s have a look.

Clean your hands

Even before you sit to eat the sushi, the first thing that needs to be done is to clean your hands. Use a wet towel to make sure your hands are neat. There can be a few reasons for this. While the first stems from pure hygiene, where one goes for a hand wash before eating, the second can be for removing any oil, dirt or impurities from the hands so that the delicate chopsticks do not slip and cause any discomfort. Moreover, since eating in Japan is mostly a sit-down meal with other people, dirty hands should not be an eyesore to the others.

How to eat sushi?

Sushi eating should mostly be done with chopsticks. Although there are some kinds like the nigiri which can be eaten via hands as well as chopsticks, most sushi and sashimi are only eaten via chopsticks. In case you are not a pro, it is suggested that you practice a few times before actually sitting down to eat sushi in a group. You might not be perfect, but at least you can save yourself from some embarrassment and earn some appreciation for the effort you put in to respect traditional customs.

Soy Sauce ritual

Sushi is a burst of flavours in itself. From tuna or salmon, to sticky rice, avocado, mushroom, seaweed, and sesame seeds on top, you get spicy, umami, savoury, sweet and sour all wrapped up in a parcel. The salty soy sauce only enhances the flavours making it hydrated and adding a hint of salt to it. All you need to do is pour the soy sauce in the sauce dish and dip the fish side. It is also recommended not to dip the wasabi inside the sauce, a common practice that is a traditional mistake.