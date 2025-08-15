Solving the cheese hole mystery

The modern theory

While the old theory was followed for a long time, it was only in 2015 that a more accepted theory was proposed. According to which, holes were formed when hay dust would fall into the milk buckets that were kept in open barns for the production of cheese. These hay particles would act as a catalyst for the bubble formation when the carbon dioxide gas was released. This also accounts for the fact that these holes are not always of the same size.

With time there was a rise in cheese demand and traditional methods shifted to production in controlled environments where accidents with other haywire particles became nil. This resulted in no holes or smaller holes on the cheese surface. However, because of the popularity of the cheese with holes, sometimes producers introduce particles so that the circular shapes are formed.