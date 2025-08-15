How to ensure a crispy pie bottom?

Soggy bottoms are a reality when you are baking a pie. But with trial and error you would understand the correct methods to keep your crusts from falling apart. Here’s a look at six steps that you can adopt to end up with the perfect crust.

Get the Right Equipments

Many a times, baking is a process that people want to visually capture and make it look aesthetically pleasing. To do that, they use ceramic bake ware which is basically a low-grade conductor of heat. Glass or metal pie trays are the best equipments that you can use to ensure even distribution of heat and a well cooked and crispy crust. The perfectly brown bottom of a pie cooked in the right bake ware is an indicator of your success.

No under-baking

Those starting out in the world of baking are always tensed about the fact that their pies might burn. This leads them to actually under-bake the whole pie which typically means under-cooked in culinary vocabulary. Thus, if the food itself is not properly cooked, then it is obvious that the crust will also be soft and fragile leading it to form frequent cracks or breakages. A fully baked pie will have a golden-brown bottom crust. Further, if you see your fear of burning manifesting with the top layer browning too quickly, then cover it with a foil which acts as a barrier for the pie and the crust, and then continue with the process.

Crust Barrier

Have you noticed how professional chefs and bakers apply a coating of egg wash or crushed semolina or chocolate layer before sending the pie for its final bake? Did you ever wonder the logic behind this? It is done to prevent the pie filling from soaking into the crust. Once that happens the crust automatically becomes moist, soggy and soft and does not bake to its desired texture.