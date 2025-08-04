Are bay leaves the most underrated spice in your kitchen?

Bay leaves, scientifically called laurus nobilis are always used in its dried form. While often overlooked due to its dull brownish-olive-grey colour and its dry state, if you actually happen to bring it close and inhale, you would be greeted by a floral, herbal scent which can often remind you of a mixture of oregano, thyme and pines. Bay leaves also come in several varieties, and the Indian ones lean towards the cinnamon-y flavour.

With eugenol, cineole, and linalool, bay leaves display remarkable anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. It helps in reducing inflammation and fighting pathogens. Complete with Vitamins A,C and B-complex along with iron, calcium, manganese and magnesium, it makes sure that the correct nutrients reach the body. Bay leaves contain essential oils. While part of it helps in soothing anxiety and stress, the other part also helps it act as a natural insect repellant.

Bay leaves are often used in most dishes to help you have an easier digestion. In fact, it is a major component of Ayurvedic cooking and natural medicine, which reduces bloating and aids appetite formation. The enzymes break down the proteins in the body and vouches for a smooth bowel movement. It helps in maintaining blood pressure and blood sugar balance due to its rutin and caffeic acid content.