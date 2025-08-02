Don’t wake up to have these cheese for breakfast, here’s why!

No matter what time of the day it is, or how bad your mood has been the whole day, cheese is the magic food that can vanish all your woes. However, did you know that some cheese should not be had for breakfast due to health reasons? Here are three kinds of cheese you should avoid in the morning.
It would be good to remember that when one says avoiding in the morning; it only means to not have these types of cheese in empty stomach for breakfast. It definitely does not mean that one should give up on these types of cheese. They can be had any time later during the day.
Processed cheese
These comprise varieties like cheese spreads or cheese slices. However, one should note that these are the very kinds of cheese one usually eats in the morning when they have to whip up the quickest breakfast sandwich or cheese on toast. Its heavy preservative content makes it unfit to be consumed right in the morning. This can lead to blood pressure imbalance, water retention and also provides low calcium to the body when compared to natural varieties of cheese.
Blue cheese
The inherent flavour of blue cheese like Gorgonzola, Stilton or Roquefort is sour. It is thus better to avoid anything really sour in the morning as it may cause acid reflux in the body. Since, these are made through processes like fermentation and have a rich mold content, avoiding the sour intake in the morning does better to the body. If you are looking to switch to a healthier breakfast diet, then definitely blue cheese must be off your charts. However, they go very well with wine of charcuterie, but later in the day.
Aged cheese
The more a cheese ages, the more salt content it retains. If you are trying to balance your body’s sodium content and give up on calories, then aged cheese like parmesan or manchego should not be consumed for breakfast. With its high salt content, extreme savoury flavour, and dense texture, it becomes difficult to digest first thing in the morning, when the system is also just starting up. It is known to cause headaches or imbalance in blood pressure due to salt content.
