Kulfi ranks number 8 amongst world’s best frozen desserts

It’s a hot summer day and that urge of having something cool stir in your stomach and a kulfi stand catches your eye. That creamy, frozen delight, rich with the essence of milk and cardamom, brings a soothing calm that melts into your soul skillfully. Kulfi is not just an alternative for ice cream, it’s an emotion for every Indian. Now guess what, the world is loving it too. Kulfi is rated as one of the best frozen desserts in the world by a food magazine.

Kulfi ranks at number 8 and Kulfi Falooda at 31, in the World's Top 50 Frozen Desserts list

In the recent report, Kulfi has been ranked as the 8th best frozen desserts around the world. Türkiye's chewy Dondurma tops the list. The list of the world’s top 50 frozen desserts doesn’t stop with Kulfi, India shows up again at rank 31, where Kulfi Falooda earns its place too.

India goes big when it comes to desserts. A flavorful mix of spices and nuts, layered with cream and other indulgent ingredients, makes for a sweet treat that caters to every kind of craving. Now talking about Kulfi or what the world usually calls it as Indian ice cream, is a mix of some of the creamiest and flavourful delights. From pistachios, mangoes, to malai and even elaichi, Kulfis come in every flavour ready to serve that right palate. It is categorized by the unique conical shape which is acquired by the plastic cones with tight fitting lids placed in big icy containers.