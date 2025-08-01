Three reasons why you should not consume tea first thing in the morning

Indians and chai are inseparable. Check the kitchen of any household and you'll find them brewing a strong cup of tea to kickstart the day. While chai and biscuits may sound like the dream combo, you need to resist having tea as soon as you wake up.

Tea contains catechins and polyphenols that help combat oxidative stress and support heart health

Tea has its benefits. For instance, it contains catechins and polyphenols that help combat oxidative stress, support heart health, and even contribute to brain function. Certain herbal teas like tulsi and ginger can help reduce inflammation and calm your nervous system down. They also boost immunity.

But it matters when and how much you consume it. Caffeinated beverages like tea or coffee should not be your first drink of your day. Here are three reasons why.

1. You get bloated

Milk-based or caffeinated tea is the perfect recipe for a storm in your stomach early morning. This is because after a night-long rest, your stomach is acidic and it needs food. But tea has tannins and caffeine which can stimulate acid production, leading to acidity, reflux and bloating.

2. It leads to nutrient malabsorption

Tannins disrupt your body's ability to absorb certain nutrients like iron and calcium. Over time, it can lead to chronic inflammation and poor digestion, and in some cases, can even damage your gut lining.

This is because tea disrupts the stomach's natural pH balance and erodes its protective mucosal lining.

3. It disrupts your normal awakening cycle

You feel anxiety and palpitations when you have tea because of the caffeine. It also increases your sugar or caffeine cravings and dehydrates you, especially if you're replacing water with tea. Ultimately, it disrupts your sleep cycle.

The more tea you have, the higher your chances of getting a midday slump. This is because of the caffeine crash. When the stimulating effect of tea wears off, your energy levels drop and you don't feel as alert. You think you want another cup, but what you really need is a reset of your body.