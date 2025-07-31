For us Indians, tea is comfort, habit, ritual and memory, all poured into a single cup, writes Vernika Awal

Less milk, more milk, no milk, full sugar, no sugar, well cooked, barely brewed — it is remarkable how many versions of this single drink exist, and how fiercely we each defend our own. But the real beauty of tea, I think, lies in the spaces it occupies. Some of the most memorable conversations in my life have happened over a cup of tea.

Hesitant first hellos, long-winded family debates, heartbreaks softened, friendships sealed. The phrase chai pe bulaaya hai still carries the weight of awkward introductions in arranged marriage setups. And even in our fast-moving, glass-and-steel office buildings, the nearest tea stall remains the one place where everyone gathers — just for a few minutes — to breathe.

Aarzu Sadana, a Moti Nagar resident from West Delhi, once said something that stayed with me. “Morning teas are personal and more inwards, afternoons are more community focused,” she told me during a casual conversation. At the time, I nodded along, but it was only later that I realised just how true that is — and how I had never really paused to think about it.