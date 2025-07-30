National Cheesecake Day: Hacks to make the perfect cheesecake at home

Whenever you crave for cheesecake and get down to making it at home, here are some tips and tricks that you can apply to make it look good on the outside and taste the best in terms of flavour and texture.

Pan woes

Usually, while you bake any kind of cake, the springform is the go–to tool. This usually circular baking tray closes on the sides with tight locks. It then needs to be lined with butter or butter paper, and the batter poured into it for baking.

Once the baking process is complete, all you need to so is open the locks and remove the baking pan sideways. This helps in maintaining the shape and results to a no-mess outcome. In case, you do not have a springform, you can still bake a good cheesecake with a deep cake pan, which you need to grease all the way with butter or put in butter/ parchment paper. You can overhang the paper to that it becomes easy to life the final cake from the pan.

No Cracks allowed

A water bath becomes mandatory while baking since it gives off steam which helps in binding the cake, preventing any cracks. Mostly, what happens is you take a bowl of hot water and submerge the baking tray / utensil inside the water bath. But if you do not have the technical abilities for this, all you need to do is place the baking tray on the top rung of the oven and a tray filled with hot water in the rung below. Though not directly submerged, this process will also act as a water bath and give off the same effect.

Temperature is Key

Baking is a technical process. Not only is it mandatory to measure the ingredients well and as per the recipe instructions, but also important to note their temperature for better results. Oftentimes, one tends to take out the ingredients straight from the fridge and use them for baking. That is a mistake that should be avoided. Once you take out cold ingredients, let it rest on the tabletop for at least one to two hours before using it.