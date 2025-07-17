Street food vs ultra-processed: A bite into the real problem

The announcement sent snack lovers (including yours truly) into a bit of a tizzy. Because let’s be honest—what’s a rainy afternoon without a samosa in one hand and a jalebi in the other? In fact, in my last column, I had declared my undying love for this snack that travelled all the way from Central Asia to India and was eventually adopted as our own. The original samosa, closer in form to a meat dumpling, is believed to have originated in 7th-century Kazakhstan before being adapted in Persia and Turkey. When it arrived on Indian shores, the meat filling didn’t quite suit the local palate. So, Indian resourcefulness did what it always does—it reimagined the dish as a potato-stuffed, spice-laced icon, now found everywhere from office canteens to wedding buffets, in countless regional variations.

Curious to see if this indignation was just mine, I checked in with a few fellow Delhi-wallahs. “This is absurd! Has the government thought of doing it with the packets of ultra-processed foods?” asked Chitra Raghuvanshi, a resident of Anand Vihar. She made a solid point—there’s an entire supermarket aisle dedicated to barely-foods that don’t come with a whiff of warning.