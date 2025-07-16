Dubai introduces the world’s first AI chef

AI has taken over the digital world and now it’s stepping into the kitchen too? Dubai’s WOOHOO is set to become the world’s first restaurant where an AI chef prepares your entire multi-course meal. Get ready to be powered by data, fueled by code, and served by AI waiters.

Future of fine dining: World’s first AI chef in Dubai

Dubai, one of the futuristic countries in the world, has come up with an exciting innovation where codes are the only recipes. A new restaurant in downtown Dubai, WOOHOO, is making headlines with its AI-powered culinary mastermind. Meet Chef Aiman, the world’s first all-AI chef. Isn't this the classic way to show the world how the future of fine dining will look like?

However the main catch here is that humans will still cook, AI is only there to help and not replace chefs. Aiman breaks down to AI+man which is what this restaurant is trying to develop. In an interview one of WOHOO’s founders Ahmet Oytun Cakir, said, “Human cooking will not be replaced, but we believe it will elevate ideas, creativity, and create a unified culinary experience for the world.”

The developers explained, “The model works by breaking cuisine down to its component parts like texture, acidity and umami and reassembling them into unusual flavour and ingredient combinations”.

So, what will be on the menu? The restaurant is expected to specialize in Asian and Peruvian flavours and create seasonal menus with balanced taste and textures. This AI-led creation will come up with unique combinations and create dishes that will be both flavourful and visually appealing.