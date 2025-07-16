This exotic palace in Ganjam, perfect for a getaway amid nature, carries the history of Odisha’s statehood

This Odisha property talks of relics from the pages of history

Instead of a much-desired siesta, we chose to explore the property and soak in as much lush greenery and fresh air as possible. The heritage property on the picturesque banks of Chilika Lake had once hosted the Utkal Conference, a landmark moment in Odisha’s journey towards statehood.

A six-year restoration project, spearheaded by acclaimed Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte, a protégé of Geoffrey Bawa, resulted in a masterfully blended classical European architectural elements like Roman arches and Greek Doric columns with native Odia aesthetics, including lotus-petal capitals and traditional floral motifs. Local artisans from the Sundarbans were instrumental in reviving the palace’s grandeur, using authentic materials and age-old craftsmanship.

What remains unmissable are the 18th-century furniture, Venetian chandeliers, antique Persian carpets, original terrazzo flooring, and the Dokra artefacts stored very carefully in showcases. You also cannot ignore the billiard table, bought from an antique store, dating back to about 200 years.

Now comes the star of the palace, the fresco, Utkala (utkala means Odisha in Odia). Done by a young, self-taught artist Guru Vinayak Singh, the painting is a visual epic that traces Odisha’s journey through mythology, the Mahabharata, and the Kalinga War. The result of 7,000 hours of meticulous labour — 13 hours a day — and hundreds of calls with historians overseas, Utkala was shaped by research, rigour, and the quiet devotion it takes to paint five millennia into stillness.