How to avoid getting hacked while travelling

Refresh your passwords: Before you travel, update the passwords to your most-used accounts. Skip obvious choices like birthdays or sequential numbers. Instead, go for long, memorable passphrases. For example, a sentence like “I got married in Goa in 2022!” can be turned into a strong password like “IG0TM@RR13D1NG0@22!”

Watch out for fake travel deals: Cybercriminals often set up scammy websites that mimic legit travel platforms. If you spot a dream vacation package at a suspiciously low price, tread carefully. Always research the website, read reviews, and use a credit card when booking it offers better fraud protection than a debit card.