How to avoid getting hacked while travelling

Travel has become significantly easier thanks to modern technology. Booking flights, finding accommodations, mapping routes, and staying connected with friends are now just a few taps away. While these digital conveniences enhance the overall travel experience, they also open doors to serious cybersecurity risks especially during the busy holiday season. When you’re navigating airports, juggling itineraries, and snapping vacation photos, it’s easy to overlook cyber safety. But this distraction is exactly what cybercriminals count on. Your devices like phones, tablets, and laptops carry valuable data and are more vulnerable when you're on the move.
Refresh your passwords: Before you travel, update the passwords to your most-used accounts. Skip obvious choices like birthdays or sequential numbers. Instead, go for long, memorable passphrases. For example, a sentence like “I got married in Goa in 2022!” can be turned into a strong password like “IG0TM@RR13D1NG0@22!”
Watch out for fake travel deals: Cybercriminals often set up scammy websites that mimic legit travel platforms. If you spot a dream vacation package at a suspiciously low price, tread carefully. Always research the website, read reviews, and use a credit card when booking it offers better fraud protection than a debit card.
Avoid public charging ports: Those USB charging stations in airports or cafes may be convenient, but they can also be tampered with to steal your data or infect your device. Stick to your wall charger or carry a fully charged power bank.
Skip Public Wi-Fi for Sensitive Tasks: Open Wi-Fi networks are hotspots for hackers. If you must connect, avoid logging into your bank account or making purchases. Use a VPN for an added layer of protection or switch to mobile data for safer browsing.