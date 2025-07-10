Astro-tourism facilities rise as India taps its dark skies for sustainable travel experiences

India’s astronomical tourism circuit has been quietly expanding over the last few years, led in part by science outreach programmes and regional tourism boards tapping into the growing demand for immersive, low-impact travel experiences. What connects these destinations is not just the quality of their night skies, but the intent behind their development. Astro-tourism in India is being shaped not as a passive activity, but as an interactive, community-driven engagement. Many of these destinations are remote, ecologically sensitive or seasonally cut off.

By linking tourism with astronomy, they are finding new, sustainable ways to support local economies without overwhelming their natural environments. At the forefront of this trend is Hanle, a high-altitude village in Ladakh, home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory — one of the highest in the world. In 2022, Hanle was declared India’s first Dark Sky Reserve, a protected area where artificial light is strictly controlled to maintain optimal conditions for astronomical observations. The designation has spurred the development of guided night sky tours and astro-friendly homestays, where telescopes are provided and electricity is kept to a minimum. More recently, parts of Changthang have also begun offering dark-sky safaris, merging cultural experiences with deep-sky observation.