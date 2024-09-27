Here's what to expect from Uttarakhand’s astro tourism campaign Nakshatra Sabha, which is at Jageshwar for a two-day event

At Jageshwar, attendees can look forward to an exceptional experience— Astrophotography with Monuments — capturing celestial events against the ancient temple architecture. Experts will also delve into how the builders of Jageshwar used astronomical knowledge in the design and orientation of these temples, blending history and astronomy in a captivating narrative. Furthermore, guided eco-astronomy trails will allow participants to explore Uttarakhand’s unique ecosystem during the day, while nights will be dedicated to stargazing under some of the clearest skies imaginable. For anyone tempted to join this cosmic adventure, Starscapes — in collaboration with actor Gul Panag’s experiential travel platform Magucho — is set to offer more exciting stargazing opportunities. So, pack your bags and prepare for a celestial voyage through the dark skies of Uttarakhand — your gateway to reaching the stars. Packages from

INR 999 onwards. October 4-6. At Jageshwar. Jageshwar is easily accessible from Delhi and Dehradun.