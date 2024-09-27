Here's what to expect from Uttarakhand’s astro tourism campaign Nakshatra Sabha, which is at Jageshwar for a two-day event

Stargazing, once the domain of romantic Bollywood dream sequences, is now rapidly gaining traction as a unique experience in India. With the nation’s dark skies offering an unparalleled canvas for celestial exploration, the allure of getting a closer look at the cosmos is drawing in more and more enthusiasts. Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, in partnership with Starscapes, an astro-tourism company, launched Nakshatra Sabha — India’s first-ever annual campaign dedicated to promoting astrotourism. Held at the iconic George Everest in Mussoorie, the inaugural event of this ongoing campaign offered a perfect blend of cosmic wonder and cultural engagement. The campaign, which runs until mid-2025, promises to take participants on a journey to Uttarakhand’s best dark-sky locations, such as Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Chamoli. Through activities like stargazing, solar observations, astrophotography contests and camping under the stars, Nakshatra Sabha brings astronomy enthusiasts and travellers together for an immersive experience of our galaxy
Our two-day visit to Nakshatra Sabha at George Everest, Mussoorie was a whirlwind of excitement. The campsite itself was an aesthetic delight, set on a mountain slope offering panoramic views of the lush Himalayan range. There were tents for everything — small film screenings about the solar system and beyond, souvenir shops, rocket-making stations and even astronaut photo booths. But of course, the highlight was stargazing itself. Armed with specialised equipment and guided by experts, we had the chance to explore the stars and planets like never before. Before we delved into our celestial adventure, we were advised to avoid any bright lights or screens to allow our eyes to adjust to the dark, enhancing our ability to spot stars.
We started by observing Orion, the hunter, a familiar sight in the night sky, easily recognisable by its belt of three bright stars. But the real magic came when we spotted the International Space Station (ISS) as it passed overhead — remarkable for being the largest manmade object in space, shining as brightly as Venus. Soon after, we were taught how to identify Dhruv Tara or the Pole Star as it was used for navigation at night before we were ushered to the telescopes. Then came a fascinating look at T Coronae Borealis, a binary star system known for its recurring nova explosions. Through the telescope, we could see it as two distinct stars, rather than the single point of light visible to the naked eye.
But the night’s highlight had to be the observation of Saturn’s rings — a surreal experience, watching them dance through the telescope. And as dawn approached, we even had the chance to witness solar plasma movements, adding to the magic of the event. The following morning saw us participating in a session on astrophotography led by the renowned photographers Prathamesh Jaju and Shikar Gupta, who guided us through capturing the beauty of the night sky. Their tips on deepsky photography were invaluable, inspiring budding photographers to explore the cosmos with their lenses.
As the Nakshatra Sabha campaign progresses, it is set to travel to new locations like Jageshwar and Benital, each offering its own unique celestial charm. Jageshwar, a temple town nestled in the hills of Uttarakhand, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and over 100 ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The serene deodar forests and the tranquil Jataganga river offer a spiritual backdrop, making Jageshwar a fitting location for a stargazing event that combines celestial wonders with historical exploration. Meanwhile, the remote highlands of Benital in Chamoli, at 2,500 metres above sea level, offer pristine skies, free from light pollution, providing stargazers with unparalleled views of the night sky.
At Jageshwar, attendees can look forward to an exceptional experience— Astrophotography with Monuments — capturing celestial events against the ancient temple architecture. Experts will also delve into how the builders of Jageshwar used astronomical knowledge in the design and orientation of these temples, blending history and astronomy in a captivating narrative. Furthermore, guided eco-astronomy trails will allow participants to explore Uttarakhand’s unique ecosystem during the day, while nights will be dedicated to stargazing under some of the clearest skies imaginable. For anyone tempted to join this cosmic adventure, Starscapes — in collaboration with actor Gul Panag’s experiential travel platform Magucho — is set to offer more exciting stargazing opportunities. So, pack your bags and prepare for a celestial voyage through the dark skies of Uttarakhand — your gateway to reaching the stars. Packages from
INR 999 onwards. October 4-6. At Jageshwar. Jageshwar is easily accessible from Delhi and Dehradun.