Scam alert: 4 ways to identify fake travel agencies

Getting an irresistible urge to accept that fine deal? Before handing over your money, give the company a good research and the deal, another set of eyes. Often the unbelievable offers turn out to be the ones that are fake. They raise your hopes and empty your bank account. Always compare prices with other agencies before you book that dream trip. Doing this not only will help you to be safe from frauds but also clue you in on the real market rates.