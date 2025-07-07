Scam alert: 4 ways to identify fake travel agencies

Travelling is fun until your budget disappears faster than your boarding pass, courtesy of a scam. All over the world, travel agencies compete for your attention with irresistible deals and dreamy packages. But sometimes, the fine print hides more tricks than treats. But, don't worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are four smart ways to spot a fraudulent travel agency before your adventure turns into a disaster.
Getting an irresistible urge to accept that fine deal? Before handing over your money, give the company a good research and the deal, another set of eyes. Often the unbelievable offers turn out to be the ones that are fake. They raise your hopes and empty your bank account. Always compare prices with other agencies before you book that dream trip. Doing this not only will help you to be safe from frauds but also clue you in on the real market rates.
With online scammers overflowing the market, always make sure to visit the agency in person. If there’s no physical office, chances are it’ll empty your wallet — without delivering the deal. Arranging a face-to-face meeting with the agent in his office is way safer and authentic than the shady phone calls.
Conducting a thorough research about the agency before accepting their deals is one of the best ways to save yourself from a scam. Know about their prior deals and go through customer reviews. These online reviews are a lifesaver and they reveal a lot about a company’s authenticity, even when the verdict is 'skip the deal'.
Too excited for the trip that you paid them the whole amount already? Well, then you likely got scammed! A legitimate agency won’t grab all your cash upfront, they take a deposit first, and the rest comes later only after the trip is fully arranged.
So, be a little careful before booking a trip with a travel agency, because all that hooray might just turn into a big old ‘oh, no way’!