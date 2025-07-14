Samosas and jalebis may be the new cigarettes, as per a new study

The days of guilt-free samosas and jalebis may be numbered. In a bold move to combat India’s growing obesity crisis, the Union Health Ministry has asked premier institutions like AIIMS Nagpur to display public health warnings for foods high in oil and sugar—starting with two of the country’s most iconic snacks.
According to reports, cafeterias in government-run hospitals and health institutions will now be required to put up eye-catching posters — dubbed “oil and sugar boards” — warning of the health risks of deep-fried, calorie-dense items like samosas and jalebis. The design and messaging of these warnings are expected to be as direct and hard-hitting as those found on cigarette packets. This is part of a larger push to officially place certain traditional treats on a “health alert list,” spotlighting their potential contribution to serious metabolic disorders.
The move comes amid alarming projections: India is expected to have over 449 million overweight or obese citizens by 2050, making it the world’s second-largest hub for obesity. Health experts have long warned that high sugar and trans fat consumption—common in foods like jalebis, laddoos, samosas, and pakoras—is linked to rising cases of Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, and cardiovascular disease.
The initiative is not about demonising Indian food culture but about creating informed food choices, especially in public health settings. A samosa, for instance, can carry over 300 calories and significant amounts of saturated fats. Jalebis, meanwhile, are pure carbohydrate bombs—deep-fried and dunked in sugar syrup, often containing artificial colouring agents as well.
Experts suggest that the warnings could help build food literacy and spark conversations around moderation, portion control, and dietary awareness. Similar models have been adopted in countries like Chile and Mexico, where packaged foods carry warning labels for excess salt, fat, or sugar, and sugary beverages are taxed or regulated. Whether these warnings will trickle down to college canteens, railway stalls, or office pantries remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: India's beloved chaats and mithais are now facing the heat—literally and figuratively.
