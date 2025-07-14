Samosas and jalebis may be the new cigarettes, as per a new study

The move comes amid alarming projections: India is expected to have over 449 million overweight or obese citizens by 2050, making it the world’s second-largest hub for obesity. Health experts have long warned that high sugar and trans fat consumption—common in foods like jalebis, laddoos, samosas, and pakoras—is linked to rising cases of Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, and cardiovascular disease.

The initiative is not about demonising Indian food culture but about creating informed food choices, especially in public health settings. A samosa, for instance, can carry over 300 calories and significant amounts of saturated fats. Jalebis, meanwhile, are pure carbohydrate bombs—deep-fried and dunked in sugar syrup, often containing artificial colouring agents as well.

Experts suggest that the warnings could help build food literacy and spark conversations around moderation, portion control, and dietary awareness. Similar models have been adopted in countries like Chile and Mexico, where packaged foods carry warning labels for excess salt, fat, or sugar, and sugary beverages are taxed or regulated. Whether these warnings will trickle down to college canteens, railway stalls, or office pantries remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: India's beloved chaats and mithais are now facing the heat—literally and figuratively.