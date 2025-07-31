What makes Meghalaya’s Kew Pineapples so famous?

Kew Pineapples are an interesting variety of pineapples grown in Meghalaya and of late it is dominating the food trend scene with its presence in the north-east, all over India and even abroad through exports. The Northeast is a treasure trove of heritage practices that they apply to their everyday lives.

Thus, while growing Kew Pineapples, pure organic farming methods devoid of any chemicals or pesticides are used. This makes it a treasured fruit because from sowing to growing, the farmers put their heart and soul to it. Moreover, its commercial viability and innumerous exports has put Meghalaya on the global map.

A third reason for their growing popularity is their affordability. With approximately Rs 36 per kilogram, it makes it one of the most affordable varieties in the market, hence proving the hype.

How would you recognise Kew Pineapples?

Perennially most pineapples look the same. In daily life, unless you are very well versed with the fruit, you might find it difficult to identify the varieties. But here are some typical characteristics of the Kew pineapples which make it very easy to spot them. Even before you would spot the fruit, the sweet and tender aroma of the variety would hit your nostrils.

Next, you would be able to see an oval shaped light yellow fruit. Compared to other varieties, the outer fibre of the Kew pineapples are less. This is also an indicator that the insides are very juicy and sweet compared to regular varieties, which might sometimes be sour. If you touch a Kew Pineapple, you would feel a weight of two to three kilograms. Its structure with broad eyes helps it to be peeled away easily. Many dread eating pineapples because the peeling process gives them nightmares. But this variety makes life easier for everyone.