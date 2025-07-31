What makes Meghalaya’s Kew Pineapples so famous?

If you go to the Meghalayan hills, especially the Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi and Garo hills you would find pineapple plantations growing the famous Meghalayan Kew Pineapples. Over the years, its popularity has definitely skyrocketed because of its organic nature which is beneficial to the body and are consumed by a mass which is turning increasing conscious of their health.
In fact, the special Meghalayan Pineapple also finds a spot at the Dilli Haat every year during the season, apart from its regular exports to the Middle East, and this has led this North-east local ingredient to cross boundaries and reach more people with its purpose.
Kew Pineapples are an interesting variety of pineapples grown in Meghalaya and of late it is dominating the food trend scene with its presence in the north-east, all over India and even abroad through exports. The Northeast is a treasure trove of heritage practices that they apply to their everyday lives.
Thus, while growing Kew Pineapples, pure organic farming methods devoid of any chemicals or pesticides are used. This makes it a treasured fruit because from sowing to growing, the farmers put their heart and soul to it. Moreover, its commercial viability and innumerous exports has put Meghalaya on the global map.
A third reason for their growing popularity is their affordability. With approximately Rs 36 per kilogram, it makes it one of the most affordable varieties in the market, hence proving the hype.
How would you recognise Kew Pineapples?
Perennially most pineapples look the same. In daily life, unless you are very well versed with the fruit, you might find it difficult to identify the varieties. But here are some typical characteristics of the Kew pineapples which make it very easy to spot them. Even before you would spot the fruit, the sweet and tender aroma of the variety would hit your nostrils.
Next, you would be able to see an oval shaped light yellow fruit. Compared to other varieties, the outer fibre of the Kew pineapples are less. This is also an indicator that the insides are very juicy and sweet compared to regular varieties, which might sometimes be sour. If you touch a Kew Pineapple, you would feel a weight of two to three kilograms. Its structure with broad eyes helps it to be peeled away easily. Many dread eating pineapples because the peeling process gives them nightmares. But this variety makes life easier for everyone.
Does Kew Pineapples offer health benefits?
Kew pineapple is still a variety of pineapple and serves similar health benefits as regular pineapples. Rich in Vitamin C it helps in strengthening the immune system and its bromelain content aids in breaking down protein and smoother digestion.
Pineapples are rich in antioxidants and potassium, which promote heart health and balance blood pressure. It keeps the bones strong with its manganese content. In fact, people with low bone density or orthopaedic problems are often suggested to eat pineapples.
Apart from taking care of the body, pineapples also benefit the eyes, skin and hair. It supports the production of collagen which in turn gives strong hair and firmer skin. It also aids in faster healing of wounds. Eating pineapples help in bettering night vision as well. But what really keeps the Kew pineapples apart from other varieties is the fact that they are grown without any chemical contact. Due to its organic nature, it is safer to be eaten by people and one does not have to think twice before consuming it.
