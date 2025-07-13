The secret behind that dhaba-style flavour? That’s kasuri methi

But kasuri methi isn’t just about taste. It’s packed with nutrients—iron, calcium, and antioxidants—and has long held a place in Ayurvedic cooking. Its cooling properties are said to balance digestion, reduce bloating, and help regulate blood sugar. Many Indian kitchens keep a jar handy not only for curries but also for parathas, rotis, and even homemade spice blends. To use it right, crush the dried leaves between your palms before adding them to your dish—this releases the essential oils and intensifies the flavour. For best results, stir it in towards the end of cooking, so it doesn’t lose its delicate aroma.

Kasuri methi is the kind of ingredient you only need to use once to remember forever. It’s subtle but unforgettable—the difference between a home-cooked meal and one that tastes straight out of a dhaba. So the next time your dish is “missing something,” try a small handful of kasturi methi. It might just be the magic touch that takes your cooking from good to restaurant-style great.