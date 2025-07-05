Are multigrain rotis the new digestive saviour?

Love rotis but looking for a healthy change? While you are tuned to consuming wheat rotis and that is the standardised definition of this beloved dish, today, rotis are being made with several other grains depending on health issues, wheat alternatives, going gluten –free, to better digestion and much more. With so many considerations being made now just before preparing the simple rotis, we take a look at the rise of multigrain rotis and whether it truly serves as a catalyst in the digestive process.
How many times have you visited sandwich shops and asked for multigrain loaves? Is it because of the taste, the lightness on your stomach or the feel-good factor? Have you ever thought of that? Its time to decode multigrain rotis and their advantages.
Multigrain itself refers to rotis made with millets, barley, oats or ragi which are inherently rich in fibre. Fibre on the other hand helps in keeping your gut clean, promotes smooth bowel movements, and prevents constipation. Those who suffer from bloating problems especially right after eating, this tip is for them. Since multigrains have the power to lower glycemic index, they are credited to slower release of sugar in the body which in turn reduces bloating and balances blood sugar levels. Consumption of multigrain rotis also ensure that the individual nutrient quality of each grain enters the body. Thus you are exposed to Vitamins, Magnesium and Irons- all contributed by different grains.
What to be mindful of when you consume multi-grain rotis?
People with ultra-sensitive digestion process need to be mindful of the fact that at times too many grain-mix may be difficult for digestion instead of the opposite. Moreover, it is preferred that you make the multi-grain at home instead of store-bought which may be sometimes mixed with additives. Also, with mutligrains becoming a source of high fibre, you need to increase your water intake as well. A typical multigrain flour usually contains jowar, bajra, ragi, barley and oats. It is also recommended that instead of completely switching flours, you opt for a 50:50 rule where half is multigrain and half is regular flour. This gives your gut time to adjust to the shift.