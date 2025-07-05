Are multigrain rotis the new digestive saviour?

How many times have you visited sandwich shops and asked for multigrain loaves? Is it because of the taste, the lightness on your stomach or the feel-good factor? Have you ever thought of that? Its time to decode multigrain rotis and their advantages.

Multigrain itself refers to rotis made with millets, barley, oats or ragi which are inherently rich in fibre. Fibre on the other hand helps in keeping your gut clean, promotes smooth bowel movements, and prevents constipation. Those who suffer from bloating problems especially right after eating, this tip is for them. Since multigrains have the power to lower glycemic index, they are credited to slower release of sugar in the body which in turn reduces bloating and balances blood sugar levels. Consumption of multigrain rotis also ensure that the individual nutrient quality of each grain enters the body. Thus you are exposed to Vitamins, Magnesium and Irons- all contributed by different grains.