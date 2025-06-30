Hot Stones: Here’s what you need to know about this age-old yet simple way of cooking and heating

For the unversed the first question is to understand what hot stones are. To answer this one has to go back to the historic and nomadic eras where of course there were no gas stoves or modern amenities. To cook food, raw meat was often placed on top of a bed of hot stones. These hot stones were parts of natural rocks like granite or soapstone, or volcanic rocks like basalt. This helped in cooking the food and keeping it warm. After the discovery of fire, these stones started being used along with fire due to their natural heat-retention properties and non-toxicity.

Due to their natural origins, hot stones are considered very well for cooking and heating as their inherent properties are also transferred to the food which becomes healthier for consumption. Moreover, hot stones are associated with positive energy and are often used for healing and wellness practices around food.

How are the hot stones used for cooking or heating food?

To use a hot stone, it is first made sure that they are heated up. Depending on the nature of the stone and their thickness, the timings for heating a hot stone may vary. Similarly, the duration of their effectiveness also varies. But on an average it takes around 30-40 minutes to heat on stove, oven or open fire and can keep food warm for almost 20-40 minutes. Hot stones, being aesthetic, are sometimes places directly on the tabletops where food is cooked in front of the visitors for an experiential dinning. On the other hand, even a single piece of stone may be heated up and placed on your food to re-heat it, without even needing you to go to the nearest oven.